Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli stated that 12 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 10 were local cases. Nine of the cases were in Kyrenia and one in the Güzelyurt region.

Meanwhile, An elderly patient has died from Covid-19. Health Minister Ali Pilli said: “We lost a 74-year-old patient from Covid-19. The patient was suffering from heart, diabetes and hypertension.”

This brings the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 in North Cyprus to 12.

Yeniduzen