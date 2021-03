A 43-year-old woman has died from Covid-19, a statement by the Ministry of Health said, a report by Yeniduzen said on Wednesday.

The statement said that the woman was admitted to the Pandemic Hospital on March 1 and then taken into intensive care on March 6.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 25.

The latest infection rates of the coronavirus were reported yesterday by BRT as 33 cases, 23 of which were local.

Yeniduzen, BRT