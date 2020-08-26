Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that 19 cases of Covid-19 were found today after 1,491 tests were performed.

Pilli said that nine positive cases were airline passengers arriving in North Cyprus , three people were ferry passengers, the other six cases were people were the contacts of the positive case detected previously and they were in quarantine and under observation. One case was local, he said.

This brings the total number of cases up to 300 in North Cyprus.

Minister Pilli also noted that ten people, who should have been self-isolating at home, had been in contact with others. Those people would be prosecuted he said, noting that their contacts were being traced.

Yeniduzen