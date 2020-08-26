Latest Headlines

Covid-19 Cases Spike Today

3 days ago
1,417 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that 19 cases of Covid-19 were found today after 1,491 tests were performed.

Pilli said that nine positive cases  were airline passengers arriving in North Cyprus , three people were ferry passengers, the other six cases were people were the contacts of the positive case detected previously and they were in quarantine and under observation. One case was local, he said. 

This brings the total number of cases up to 300 in North Cyprus.

Minister Pilli also noted that ten people, who should have been self-isolating at home, had been in contact with others. Those people would be prosecuted he said, noting that their contacts were being traced.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Ten New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

Ten New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

28 mins ago
Photo of Revised List of Categories and Travel Restrictions

Revised List of Categories and Travel Restrictions

22 hours ago
Photo of Locals Fear New Hospital Will Impact Environment

Locals Fear New Hospital Will Impact Environment

24 hours ago
Photo of One Case of Covid-19 Detected Yesterday

One Case of Covid-19 Detected Yesterday

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker