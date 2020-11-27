Hospitals in south Cyprus have given the alert following the continuing spike in coronavirus cases, which emerge in the low hundreds every day.

According to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Phileleftheros’, the high number of cases is putting great pressure on the health system, noting that 50 percent of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus cases.

The newspaper also reported that the increasing number of patients entering the intensive care unit at Nicosia Hospital is alarming. The newspaper said that 17 people are currently being treated in the intensive care unit with a total capacity of 28; 13 of whom are on ventilators.

Phileleftheros wrote that November was the “black moon” month in terms of deaths from coronavirus, and that 22 people had died in 26 days due to Covid-19, while the number of people who died from complications due to coronavirus was 31.

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Cyprus yesterday, 12,099 tests were carried out within 24 hours and 220 new cases had been detected.

