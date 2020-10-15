Three new cases of Covid-19 were detected on Wednesday, Health Minister Ali Pilli said.

In the previous 24 hours, 1,901 tests had been performed and three ferry passengers who arrived in North Cyprus had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, there has been a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in south Cyprus.

A total of 83 cases were discovered in the south on Tuesday, according to the South Cyprus Ministry of Health, setting a record number of daily infections since the outbreak of the disease in the south.

On Wednesday, it was reported in the south that 2,291 Covid-19 tests were carried out and 51 new positive cases were detected.

Kibris Postasi, BRT