South Cyprus has reported 402 cases of Covid-19 detected from 12,658 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Five people have died in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus. Their ages ranged between 66 and101. The number of cases of Covid-19 in the south has reached 18,406 and the death toll has risen to 101.

In North Cyprus, Health Minister Ali Pilli said that 21 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, 14 cases were local.

The total number of cases in North Cyprus is 1,433 and there have been six deaths from the virus.

