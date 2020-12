Six cases of Covid-19 cases were reported in North Cyprus on Thursday, following 1,591 tests. Five cases are local and one case came from abroad and two people have been discharged from hospital, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said.

Two elderly people being treated for Covid-19 were moved to intensive care after their symptoms worsened, Pilli said.

In South Cyprus the spike in coronavirus cases continues with 348 cases and two deaths reported yesterday.

