South Cyprus has reported 111 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,098

In North Cyprus, Health Minister Dr Ali Pillis said that three people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Two were airline passengers and one was a ferry passenger, all of whom arrived in the country. Four people have been discharged, the health minister said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in North Cyprus is 976.

BRT