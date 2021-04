South Cyprus has had 619 new cases of Covid-19 and one person has died in the last 24 hours, Yeniduzen reports.

The deceased was a 69-year-old man who had not been vaccinated.

There are a total of 228 Covid-19 patients in state hospital, 63 of whom are seriously ill.

In North Cyprus the latest figures in the last 24 hours are 82 positive cases, 51 of which are local local. One person has died.

Yeniduzen