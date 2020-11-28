Seven new cases of Covid-19 were detected following 1,620 tests performed over 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said on Friday.

Five cases were passengers arriving in North Cyprus and two were contacts of passengers who had tested positive and were already in quarantine. One person was discharged, the health minister said.

Meanwhile, cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the south. On Friday, 350 new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 12,895 tests performed over 24 hours.

Case numbers in the south are 9,983 with 65 deaths and in North Cyprus, 1,084 cases and five deaths.

