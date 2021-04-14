A hearing by the Constitutional Court regarding lawsuits filed by six unions regarding the suspension of the cost of living allowance for public employees and retirees has been postponed until 20 April in order to hear the government’s defence, Yeniduzen reports.

Six unions – Cyprus Turkish Public Servants Union (KTAMS), Cyprus Turkish Public Servants Union (KAMUSEN), Public Workers Union (KAMU-İŞ), Customs Workers Union (GÜÇ-SEN), Revenue and Tax Office Employees Union (VERGİ-SEN) and Cyprus Turkish The Nurses and Midwives Union (KTHES) yesterday, issued a legal challenge against the government regarding the four-month suspension of the cost of living allowance.

