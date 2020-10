In the second round of the presidential election, 738 ballot boxes were opened.

According to the data on the Supreme Election Board (YSK) website, according to the results of 738 ballot boxes. UBP candidate Ersin Tatar 51.74 percent,Mustafa Akıncı received 48.26 percent of the votes.

UBP’s candidate according to election results Ersin Tatar was elected President.

The result heralds a new perspective on any forthcoming Cyprus negotiations, pundits say.

Kibris Postasi