The manager of Iskele Municipality Health Department Yılcay Takar, has been remanded in custody for three days, charged with distributing false PCR test results to a 21-piece orchestra from Turkey, Kibris Postasi reported.

The orchestra was to back famous artist Bülent Ersoy who was to give a concert at the Nuhun Gemisi Hotel in Bafra on Saturday night. Ms Bülent Ersoy was detained at Ercan Airport when it was discovered that her orchestra’s test results were falsified. Ms Bülent’s tests and those of her bodyguard were genuine and she said that she had no knowledge of the fake test results.

Judge Hazal Hacımulla ordered the suspect Yılcay Takar to be held in police custody for three days while investigations were under way. Three other suspects involved were prevented from leaving North Cyprus and were ordered to report to a police station twice a week. They were released on bail of 10,000 TL.

Following the debacle, in a separate report by Kibris Postasi, Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Member of Parliament Doğuş Derya said on social media, “The issue is more than the fact that Bülent Ersoy’s orchestra gave a concert with fake PCR tests”.

She added the following:

“Are there no musicians in Cyprus? Isn’t it a problem that for years low-calibre taverna singers have been performing in hotels with casinos for the pleasure of gamblers and Cypriot artists have been excluded? Isn’t closed circuit hotel management a problem that does not employ TRNC citizens, does not use domestic products, does not pay taxes below their income, and does not take the most beautiful beaches of the country and take the tourists out of the hotel? If the PCR tests weren’t fake, would everything else be normal?”

