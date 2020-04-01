A woman who tested positive for coronavirus gave birth in South Cyprus at Nicosia’s Makarios Hospital on Tuesday.

The baby boy was delivered by C-section and both the baby and mother are doing fine, Dr Marios Loizou told the South’s Health Ministry. Both will remain at hospital for the next few days, he said.

The woman, who has two other children, was asymptomatic and was brought to south Nicosia from Paphos.

The C-section was carried out in a special operating theatre set up for such incidents. Both mother and baby will remain in isolation in separate rooms with no contact between them pending further tests.

If all goes well, they will be discharged from hospital in the next few days.

Yeniduzen