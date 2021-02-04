The Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases has agreed to impose additional measures in light of the ongoing spike in cases of Covid-19, local cases in particular.

It was agreed that the existing measures are not sufficient to stop the spread of the coronavirus, therefore, it was deemed necessary to extend the lockdown until the end of Wednesday, February 10.

The rules that need to be implemented are as follows:

The following businesses and services which will be allowed to remain in operation;

It has been agreed to extend the street curfew , apart from exceptional situations until February 10, 2021 (23:59hrs). To carry out inspections more effectively, permission slips should include the address of residency and work addresses.

Open-air bazaars and markets will not be permitted during this period.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate between 6 am and 11 pm but will only offer delivery services. Staff and employers will be granted operation permits by district authorities on condition they carry out weekly PCR tests.

Pharmacies, petrol stations, bakeries, grocery stores, butchers and supermarkets as well as suppliers . These businesses will be allowed to remain open between 6 am and 7 pm. (Pharmacies, bakeries and petrol stations will remain open full day). Staff and employers will be granted operation permits by district authorities on condition they carry out weekly PCR tests.

Individuals with permission from district authorities to acquire goods or services from open businesses must do so from stores or offices located nearest to their place of residence.

All movement between districts has been banned. Law enforcement officers, health professionals, firefighters, civil aviation, electricity authority, municipal workers, bank employees, caretakers, private labs, accountants, insurance company employees or essential personnel for shipping and cargo transport companies, press workers and journalists (yellow press cardholders) who need to travel between districts for work will be granted exemption from the ban. These individuals will be required to present a signed or stamped document from their employer. However, all personnel working in the sectors listed above will be required to present a valid PCR test carried out in the last 7 days.

Personnel at public offices and ministries will be reduced to a minimum. Public servants travelling between districts for work will be required to present a valid PCR test carried out in the last 7 days.

All face-to-face or in-class education at public/private primary and secondary schools will continue to be suspended until February 17, 2021. This includes all tuition, private teaching institutions, private lessons and courses. Education will be carried out through distance learning and online. Daycare centres and special needs education institutions will also be closed given the rise in case numbers.

Individuals receiving routine health treatment in the south are allowed to cross for daily visits and are exempt from quarantine on the condition they present a negative PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours. These individuals and their caretakers will be required to undergo PCR testing on the 7th and 14th days of their return and inform the health ministry of their test results.

Individuals who carry out non-contact commerce within the framework of the Green Line Regulation (GLR) are allowed to continue their operations without any restrictions.

Only transit ambulances are exempt from quarantine at the Yeşilırmak crossing point. All other individuals entering the TRNC through the crossing point will be subject to quarantine.

Individuals living or working in Pile will be required to apply for permission to cross due to the street curfew.

Individuals working in the UN, the EU, the British Bases, the UN-controlled buffer zone, the Committee for Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) and UN peacekeepers are exempt from quarantine provided they present a negative PCR test carried out in the last 24 hours.

Only TRNC citizens and permanent residents (who have been in the following countries in the last 14 days) United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa are permitted to enter the country, provided that they stay in central quarantine for 14 days.

Only first-degree family members are allowed to attend funerals.

Individuals residing in the TRNC but working in South Cyprus will continue to be subject to quarantine when entering the north.

Individuals residing in the South but working in the TRNC will continue to be subject to quarantine when entering the north.

Students residing in the TRNC but studying in South Cyprus or vice versa will continue to be subject to quarantine when entering the north.

Individuals residing in Beyarmudu but who carry out farming and livestock breeding in the Sovereign Bases Area (SBA) will be allowed to cross daily without quarantine.

Individuals/families are advised to refrain from carrying out social visits, gatherings at homes and to limit their contacts to close family.

District authorities are authorized with granting permission for cases other than the aforementioned.

All decisions will be subject to review on February 09, 02.2021.