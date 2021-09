There were 15,145 Covid-19 tests carried out in the last 24 hours with 143 people testing positive, 102 of whom were local, BRT reported. There was also one death linked to the disease.

Distribution of New Cases:

Nicosia – 41, Kyrenia – 34, Famagusta – 19, Iskele – 4, Güzelyurt – 3, Lefke – 1

Currently, there are 13 people in intensive care with the virus. To date there have been 17,842 cases of the coronavirus and 70 deaths resulting from the disease.

BRTK