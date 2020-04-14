The total number of cases of Covid-19 across the whole of Cyprus is 762. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 16. A total of 127 people completed their treatment and were discharged.

Covid-19 caused 12 deaths in the south and 4 in the north. Some deaths cases previously ascribed to the coronavirus in the south, have been re-diagnosed as other diseases, although the patients were Covid-19 positive.

While 662 cases have occurred in the south of the island to date, the number of cases recorded in the north is 100.

The first case in the south was diagnosed on March 9, and in the north on March 10, a 65-year-old tourist from Germany.

On Monday, a 54-year-old Turkish national residing in Alsancak died from Covid-19. He had been in intensive care. The total number of deaths in the north is four.

One new case of coronavirus has been found bringing the total up to 100 cases in the north. Five patients have been discharged, bring the total number of those discharged in the north to 62.

Yeniduzen