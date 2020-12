Over the last 24 hours south Cyprus has reported 424 new cases of Covid-19 and three people have died from the virus.

The total number cases in the south is now 14,476 and 95 people have died from the disease.

As case numbers rise, the south Cyprus government decided to temporarily close shopping malls from Friday until the end of the month. Some say the decision has come late while others are worried about the financial impact of the closures.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Mail