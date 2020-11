Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise in the south. On Sunday, 197 new cases of coronavirus were found out of 3,053 tests performed in the previous 24 hours.

In North Cyprus, there was just one case of Covid-19 detected in an airline passenger who arrived in the the country on Sunday.

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that five people had been discharged.

The total number of cases in North Cyprus is 939, while in the south the total is 4,563.

Yeniduzen