Cooperation between the two Cypriot communities possible prior to solving the Cyprus problem, Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay has said.

Özersay said that there is no need to wait for a comprehensive settlement in order to achieve concrete progress.

In an interview on private broadcaster Kıbrıs Genç Tv on Dec. 27, Özersay said that

their vision regarding the Cyprus problem coincides with the statements in last two UN and EU reports.

“It is a mistake to make our entire lives and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean fixated on the solution in Cyprus. We need to open new doors,” Özersay said.

“While the search for a comprehensive settlement continues in Cyprus, we need to build cooperation that will help increase the confidence between the two sides, prepare the Greek Cypriot side to share (power) and eliminate the risk of conflict,” he added.

“This may be more difficult for critical issues such as natural gas, but it is not impossible,” he noted.

Asked about possible annexation of the TRNC to Turkey, Özersay said he didn’t find this alternative right.

“Turkish Cypriots fought and lost their lives, including my father. These people didn’t fight for someone else to rule us. We have been fighting at the negotiating table for 50 years because we do not want Greek Cypriots to rule us,” he said.

“Turkey is our ally and our strategic partner, but this and the historical depth of our relationship do not require us to say “let Turkey rule us” eventually,” he added.

Regarding his possible presidential candidacy, he said that he would run for election only to win.

In the first round of the presidential election in Turkish Cyprus in April 2020, Kudret Özersay may be challenging President Mustafa Akıncı, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and ex-Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman.

Hurriyet