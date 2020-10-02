Construction of the new pandemic hospital in Nicosia continues around the clock.

When completed, the 100-bed hospital will be equipped with six operating theatres and 24 intensive care rooms.

The hospital is around 80 percent completed.

According to BRT, 488 employees are working in 24-hour shifts using 51 construction machines to build the hospital, construction of which commenced on August 27.

Workers with specialist knowledge are being flown in by private plane.

Reportedly all window joinery, sliding doors, fire doors, medical materials, floor and wall ceramics, PVC floor coverings were supplied and brought to the TRNC.

In addition, the production of wooden doors, furniture cabinets and counters has been completed and are being conveyed to the construction site.

BRT