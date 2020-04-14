The TRNC Health Ministry announced on Monday that the first steps for the construction of a new pandemic hospital have been taken.

According to a statement issued by the Health Ministry, a preliminary project has been drafted.

The hospital which is to be constructed in the grounds of the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital over 6000m2, will consist of 92 rooms and a bed capacity of 182. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Nicosia State Hospital has been designated as a pandemic hospital, requiring the relocation of patients and equipment to other medical facilities.

The new hospital, which is to be a light steel-framed construction, is planned to be completed in 45 days.

The project was presented to the cabinet by Health Minister Ali Pilli on Monday.

Meanwhile, Famagusta State Hospital has started to conduct Covid-19 RT-PCR tests it was announced on Monday.

Announcing the news, the hospital’s Chief Physician Dr. Mustafa Kalfaoğlu said that the tests were being administered in collaboration with the Eastern Mediterranean University’s Molecular Genetics Research Laboratory.

BRTK