Former Minister of Health Filiz Besim has called on the government to resign over the shambles created by policy changes regarding Covid testing, Yeniduzen reported.

The government said that vaccinated people would not need to pay for antigen or PCR tests. It then said the state would only offer PCR testing.

Access to PCR and antigen tests are limited at the moment. She said that those people living in more remote areas are struggling to get tested.

Besim said that only one or two private testing centres are offering antigen tests and PCR testing is offered by the state. Again, only one or two private testing facilities are offering PCR tests and those at inflated prices – between 100-200 TL.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen reported that private laboratories have stopped offering free antigen testing, thus creating a shortfall of testing capacity. They say they have taken this action because the government has authorised a number of pharmacies to be able to offer PCR and antigen testing.

The former health minister described the current testing situation as chaotic and a disgrace. She called on the government to fix the problem now or, better yet, resign.

Yeniduzen