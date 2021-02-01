Former President Mustafa Akıncı issued the following comments on social media regarding restarting the Cyprus negotiations.

“Until 2004, from the effects of the late Rauf Denktash, Turkey and the two-state confederation, officials also brought solutions to the many issues on the agenda. In those years, we gave more warnings, especially from the Chair of the Assembly. The essence of our warnings was this: “This policy will not ultimately lead to the recognition of the TRNC or confederation. It will only make it easier for Southern Cyprus to join the EU – and in terms of international law for the whole of Cyprus. This policy, in a way, will make the Greek side a member of the EU alone, behind our backs.

”Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened. Undoubtedly, the role of the EU’s political narrow-mindedness cannot be denied in this result; however, the policy of the Turkish side in general facilitated this result. Now, the desire is to walk on the same wrong path, with no lessons learned from the past. If the goal is really what they say, in other words, if there are two recognized states with separate international identities in Cyprus, it is not possible to achieve this at the five-party conference. …. Yes, there will be two states but one side will be the Republic of Cyprus, [and] the Republic of Turkey on the other side”.

BRTK