People who have had double vaccinations against Covid-19 may come to North Cyprus from countries on a list to be published on June 10, without having to be quarantined, Prime Minister Ersan Saner said.

In an interview on BRT, the prime minister said that those who have had two vaccinations against Covid-19 may come to North Cyprus providing they take PCR tests.

Saner said that countries will be listed according to certain criteria determined by the Ministry of Health, and that people from countries other than those on the red list, who are double vaccinated, can come to the island by having PCR tests done.

There will be a QR code provided for people not required to quarantine, who arrive in the country, he added.

BRTK