The decisions taken by the Council of Ministers on 11 June regarding border crossing policies to protect against the spread of COVID-19 on TRNC were published in the Official Gazette.

The decisions are as follows:

1- June 15, 2020 until July 1, 2020 entry into the country from Turkey, students and academics tests be quarantined for 14 days, without paying the fee and undertaking a test for Covid-19 at the end, provided they comply with the campus quarantine conditions may move freely.

2- As of June 22, 2020, TRNC citizens working in the Greek Cypriot Administration, TRNC citizens living in Pile village and TRNC citizens residing in our country, and Greek Cypriots residing in the Karpaz region must have a certificate saying that they are Covid-19 negative no more than 72 hours before crossing the border in order to enter the TRNC through the land border checkpoints, without requirement to remain in quarantine; this rule also applies to TRNC citizens staying in Southern Cyprus or living there for various reasons;

3- Assessment of everyone coming to our country whether or not they are a TRNC citizen starting from 1 July 2020, according to their country’s risk group, to come to TRNC by sea and airports, land crossing points within the framework of each of the 3 categories mentioned below;

Category A

Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Israel, Greece, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iceland, Taiwan.

Prerequisite: A request for PCR testing of all passengers within 72 hours with a negative result.

Category B

Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia, Romania, Estonia.

Requirement: Double PCR test is applied to passengers coming from these countries before they arrive in TRNC in their country and also when they come to TRNC.

Category C (High Risk Group Countries)

United States, Russia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Iran, Italy, Spain, France.

Requirement: Passengers from these countries are required to perform PCR testing before arriving in our country, as well as to comply with the 14-day quarantine conditions, provided that their fees are covered by them.

4- As of the effective date of this decision, TRNC citizens living abroad and their spouses and children who are not citizens are not required to have a permanent residence in TRNC; On the other hand, even though they are not citizens of TRNC, their spouse and children are allowed to enter the country depending on the conditions described above according to the country they will come from;

5- The entry of TRNC citizens who will come from the Greek Cypriot Administration as of July 1, 2020 and the citizens of other countries permanently residing in the TRNC, as long as the PCR test, which was done within 72 hours at the first crossing and was negative, are able to enter the TRNC; On the other hand, if it is determined that these people have traveled to another country in the last 14 days, they are allowed to enter the TRNC under the conditions mentioned above, which apply to those countries, from which country they came to Southern Cyprus;

6- The Ministry of Health decides which rules will apply when entering the TRNC in relation to passengers coming from an unspecified country other than the three categories above;

7- The Ministry of Health updates these country lists as needed by looking at the changing risk situations in the countries.

Yeniduzen