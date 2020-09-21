Parents of school children receiving online education because schools are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have expressed dissatisfaction with the system.

There is particular concerned for primary and pre-school pupils who miss out on the social interaction in class and are not well served by online education.

They say that it creates inequality between students and there is concern at the amount of screen time spent by students.

Meanwhile, educators say online education is not as effective as face-to-face education, adding: “The level of achievement may be good for universities, middle or high schools, but primary and pre-school success rates will be low. It is not enough, but we have no other choice.“

