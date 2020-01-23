Latest Headlines

Computer Fault Causes Queues at Ercan Immigration

36 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute

A glitch in the software system managing the newly introduced visa regulation has caused longer waiting times at Ercan Airport’s Passport Contol Desk. The visa inspections are having to be carried out manually until the problem is fixed, Minster of the Interior Aysegul Baybars has said. She also dismissed rumours that the residency and visa regulation had been suspended.

Undersecretary of the Prime Ministry Suat Yeldener stated that he did not have detailed information on the subject and said, “There is a technical problem. Trying to solve. I will deal with the subject”, he said.

Yeni Duzen

Related Articles

Photo of Images of Cockfighting Anger Animal Welfare Groups

Images of Cockfighting Anger Animal Welfare Groups

22 hours ago
Photo of Ataoğlu Sued by GC Family Over Property

Ataoğlu Sued by GC Family Over Property

23 hours ago
Photo of Bright Light Seen in Night Skies

Bright Light Seen in Night Skies

24 hours ago
Photo of Devalued Turkish Lira Boosts GC Spending in North

Devalued Turkish Lira Boosts GC Spending in North

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker