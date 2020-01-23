A glitch in the software system managing the newly introduced visa regulation has caused longer waiting times at Ercan Airport’s Passport Contol Desk. The visa inspections are having to be carried out manually until the problem is fixed, Minster of the Interior Aysegul Baybars has said. She also dismissed rumours that the residency and visa regulation had been suspended.

Undersecretary of the Prime Ministry Suat Yeldener stated that he did not have detailed information on the subject and said, “There is a technical problem. Trying to solve. I will deal with the subject”, he said.

Yeni Duzen