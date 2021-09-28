No official negotiations can begin until the Turkish Cypriot side’s equal international status is recognised, President Ersin Tatar said on Monday, BRT reported.

Tatar was speaking to BRT following his informal two-hour meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades.

He said that both sides had had the opportunity to convey their views based on settling the Cyprus issue. The problem had been ongoing for the last 60 years, and would not be solved overnight, Tatar said. He would not confine himself to promising to solve the problem in a matter of months.

Tatar reiterated that the Turkish Cypriots would not come to the negotiating table until their sovereign equality was recognised and until they had equal status internationally. These rights were based on international agreements and the course of history, he said.

He also accused Greek Cypriot leader Anastasiades of trying to shift the focus of the talks.

Tatar also said that he was opposed to resuming talks from where they left off in Crans-Montana and Berlin.

He warned against any attempts by the Greek Cypriot side to manipulate the process, by insisting that new talks start immediately and imposing deadlines that will suit its interests.

“I am saying this openly now. I will oppose any such attempts. It is out of the question to start any official talks until the six-point proposal which I tabled in Geneva is accepted”, he said.

Regarding the appointment of a new special envoy to Cyprus, Tatar said that Jane Holl Lute’s successor would need to bring fresh impetus to the process. However, the new envoy’s mandate and authority should not exceed that of Lute, he said.

Bi-Communal Technical Committees

President Tatar said that the work undertaken by the bi-communal technical committees should be supported.

“We can focus on other areas of cooperation as we have done in the area of health that will touch peoples’ lives and contribute to building trust. This is a view supported by the Secretary-General and we will work in that direction”, he added.

Tatar said that during the meeting, the Greek Cypriot side had expressed discomfort that the work carried out by the bi-communal committees was upgrading the status of the TRNC.

“There are two separate states, two separate administrations, and two separate peoples in Cyprus. I asked Mr. Anastasiades how it will be possible to reach a lasting and just settlement in Cyprus if these realities are not accepted and acknowledged”, he added.

President Tatar said that he had emphasised to Anastasiades, that the Turkish Cypriots could not return to pre-1974 conditions.

“The Secretary-General understands our situation. He will not launch an official round of talks without the approval of both sides”, Tatar noted.

Meanwhile, President Tatar and his accompanying delegation will be returning to the island this evening.

BRTK