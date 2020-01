The police arrested 34 Syrian refugees who were discovered off Yeşilırmak on Güzelyurt Bay.

According to information given by the police press officer; at around 4pm on Tuesday, the Security Forces Coast Guard discovered 34 Syrian refugees aged between 20 and 40, in a boat approximately one nautical mile off the coast.

The refugees were taken to Yedidalga Beach Port. After questioning by the police, the refugees are expected to appear in court today.

Yeni Duzen