The TRNC Assembly gave the new coalition government a vote of confidence on Saturday.

Members of the Assembly voted 24-20 in favour of the coalition made up of the National Unity Party (UBP), Democratic Party (DP), and the Rebirth Party (YDP).

There were three abstentions.

Prime Minister Ersan Saner thanked all members of the assembly and political parties for their contribution toward strengthening the country’s democracy.

“From now on, our only goal is to serve the people of TRNC”, he said.

The new government has 25 seats in parliament, with the UBP holding 20, the DP three, and the YDP two.

The majority of the remaining seats are held by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) which has 12 seats, followed by the People’s Party (HP) with six, the Communal Democracy Party (TDP) with three, and three independent MPs.

Following the election of Prime Minister Ersin Tatar to the Presidency in October, elections for a new government were initiated.

