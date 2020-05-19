Latest Headlines

Closing the Borders Was The Right Move

North Cyprus News - Dr Figen Ince
Dr Figen Ince

 Today’s success in managing the Covid-19  pandemic in North Cyprus is not accidental, Chief Physician of the TRNC Health Service Dr Figen Ince stated. The first meeting regarding managing the pandemic was held on 23 January and the first case of the virus appeared on March 9.

Dr Ince also said the Greek Cypriot administration’s decision to rapidly close the border crossing points was completely correct, “I would have closed them too”, she said.

The pandemic had not yet broken out in North Cyprus and the only hospital here [Nicosia State Hospital] had just had a fire. There was a lot of noise about the quarantining of about a thousand people in hotels at the first stage, but we are one of the countries that took the first steps and the process of the epidemic was very clear to us “.

