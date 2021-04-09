So-called ‘closed circuit tourism’ will commence as planned on April 12, despite increases in Covid-19 cases, Minister for Tourism Fikri Ataoğlu has said.

Closed-circuit tourism includes the following rules:

Tourists entering the country will be required to submit two negative PCR tests results.

All reservations must be made through agencies.

Tourists will not be permitted to leave the confines of the hotel/holiday complex.

All tourists will be required to wear electronic wristbands which will monitor their whereabouts.

Tourist accommodation employees will not be permitted to leave the premises.

There will be sanctions if any of the above rules are broken.

The tourism minister noted that there will be security at holiday venues to enforce the rules and the police can be called upon if necessary.

Extended Stay Tourism

He said that tourists will come for three days and remain on site; this was the beginning of reopening the tourism sector. The next stage would be to introduce tourism where visitors who have had two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 and can produce two negative test certificates, could be permitted to enter the country in May, providing this was practicable, Minister Ataoğlu said.

Yeniduzen