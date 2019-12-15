CyProb News & UpdatesLatest Headlines

Claim that Varosha is Evkaf Property is Untrue: Derya

3 days ago
422 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Dogus Derya
Doğuş Derya – CTP

Claims that Varosha/Maraş is Evkaf property are untrue, Doğuş Derya, member of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) has said.

Speaking at the assembly on Thursday, she said that the principal of prescription was valid even in religious law. The prescription period for the Evkaf properties in the TRNC was 36 years she said.

Derya recalled that the late Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktaş had committed himself to returning Varosha to its former owners.

[In July 1978, Rauf Denktaş, four years after Turkey’s military intervention in Cyprus and under pressure from the US arms embargo on Turkey, offered to return 35,000 housing units in Varosha as an act of goodwill because he wanted to start peace negotiations in return. The Greek Cypriot side rejected the proposal. The suggestion was presented in the morning, Greek Cypriot leader Spyros Kyprianou refused the offer in his speech at a rally held that evening. Ed.]

Derya accused the Evkaf of failing to allow independent researchers access to the Evkaf’s archives thus preventing the truth to come to light.

Yeni Duzen

Related Articles

Photo of Demo Today Against Cost of Living and Gov Spending

Demo Today Against Cost of Living and Gov Spending

3 hours ago
Photo of Woman Threatens to Blow up Plane Bound for Ercan

Woman Threatens to Blow up Plane Bound for Ercan

4 hours ago
Photo of IPC Mandate Extended for Two Years

IPC Mandate Extended for Two Years

1 day ago
Photo of Turkish Drones Opening up New Front in N. Cyprus

Turkish Drones Opening up New Front in N. Cyprus

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker