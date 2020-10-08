The decision “to open the closed Maraş (Varosha) coastal road to the public” has come into effect. Both civilians and members of the press were allowed access.

Police officers issued brochures reminding of the rules to be followed inside the area due to the pandemic.

After arrangements were made, entrance to the region was permitted around midday.

The Security Forces Command announced that a part of the fenced of town was opened for pedestrian visits between 09.00-17.00 as of today and announced the rules to be followed.

In the statement made by the Security Forces Command, it was emphasized that compliance with the rules and warnings specified during the visit is important in terms of safety. These regulations will be valid until the infrastructure works in the area are completed.

Visitors were asked to have a care for their safety, and the statement drew attention to the presence of water wells and septic pits that have decayed and are no longer visible because of vegetation.

The statement went on to say that it is important for visitors not to leave the roads and marked areas, not to enter any buildings, not to wander through the bushes and grassy areas due to the presence of wildlife/poisonous snakes, and to comply with the warning signs in the area.

Photographs may only be taken from areas open to visitors, except for drone use No objects must be removed from the area.

Leaving the road is dangerous due to the abundant and invisible water wells and septic pits in the Maraş region. In addition, building are unsafe and sections of which could fall because of decay.

In case of a possible danger, a request for help can be made by calling the Alo 155 Police Emergency Line.

The continuity and development of this practice will be evaluated as long as people abide by the rules, the statement concluded.

Yeniduzen