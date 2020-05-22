Children’s playgrounds have opened today as part of the normalisation process in the country, which is in a gradual and closed-loop way [no foreign tourists permitted into the country]. The ban on worship will be lifted with the festive prayers for Eid that will be held on Sunday.

On Wednesday, May 27, gyms will be opened within the framework of the criteria announced by the Ministry of Labor.

Further Opening of Facilities on June

On the first day of June, a broad-based opening of businesses and institutions will begin. On June 1, hotels, casinos, betting shops and tattoo parlours; culture-arts events, cinema, exhibitions and libraries; individual sports branches and nurseries will begin operating.

As of July 1, wedding venues will be opened.

TRANSITIONS FROM PİLE

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers, which convened yesterday, decided to facilitate the transition of the Turkish Cypriots living in Pile to the North as of June 1, provided that the conditions determined by the Ministry of Health are complied with.

According to the decision, the Ministry of Health has laid down the conditions regarding the transition of citizens living in Pile to the North, and it was decided to facilitate their passage to the North from 1 June, provided that the conditions determined by the Ministry of Health were complied with.

