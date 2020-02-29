Prince Charles who is to pay a three day visit to South Cyprus on 18 March, has asked to meet with the two Cypriot community leaders in the buffer zone instead of crossing the border to the north.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwell will meet Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and will have a number of meetings with others in Larnaca and Troodos.

According to Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Diyalog’ a positive response could not yet be reached on whether diplomatic meetings will be held for the visit of Prince Charles and his wife to North Cyprus. The paper notes that Prince Charles offered to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades in the buffer zone, instead of crossing to the north.

Diplomatic sources said: “If there was no visit with Anastasiades in his capacity as president, there could be a meeting in the buffer zone. But it is unacceptable to meet with both leaders in their official capacities in the buffer zone”.

Diyalog