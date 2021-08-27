Former President Mustafa Akıncı took to social media to criticise the decision to charge for PCR and antigen tests from September 1.

Akıncı said, “While the daily number of cases is at a very high level, PCR and Antigen tests will be charged from now on, it means encouraging the spread of the epidemic even more“.

Akıncı said, “Are you not aware of that too? It is really impossible to understand this logic; because there is no decision that can be explained logically. Will you save money by putting the public’s health at risk? Shame on those who made this decision…”

Elsewhere it has been reported that medical professionals are alarmed at the fact that charges will be introduced for Covid testing. Echoing Akıncı’s words, they said this will lead to the spread of the virus because there are many who cannot afford to pay for tests.

The only people exempt from charges will be students in primary and secondary schools and those receiving social benefits.

