The TRNC Ministry of Health has announced that those travelling from the UK will no longer have to undertake quarantine in an approved quarantine centre.

From Thursday, 13 August passengers arriving from the UK will be able to self-isolate at home for seven days providing they have a negative test certificate for Covid-19 and take a second test on arrival in North Cyprus.

Those arriving from the UK from that date must also sign an undertaking to remain isolated at home. They will not be permitted to have visitors in their homes. Any violation of the rules will lead to their being transferred to a government-approved quarantine centre.

Turkish Cypriots in the UK have been angry about the fact that arrivals from Turkey, where infection rates are double those of the UK, have been permitted to enter North Cyprus without quarantine.

It is not clear what the rules are for those from the UK who want to visit North Cyprus but have no place of residence there.

Avrupa (formerly Afrika)