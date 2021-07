A road traffic accident occurred on the Kyrenia mountain road this evening, Yeniduzen reported.

There have been injuries reported after a cement mixer lorry struck two vehicles and overturned.

Reports say that the driver of the cement mixer lorry lost control of his vehicle and struck two vehicles that were approaching on the opposite side of the road.

The injured have been taken to both Nicosia and Kyrenia State Hospitals.

Yeniduzen