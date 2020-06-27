The category of countries permitted to enter the TRNC on 1 July has been revised. In the statement made by the Ministry of Health, the countries were divided into three groups – A, B and C and have been updated.
The statement is as follows:
“According to the data of the World Health Organization, the category of the passengers who will arrive in TRNC as of July 1, 2020 is listed below.
“Accordingly, passengers from countries in group A will have PCR Tests 72 hours before arrival.
Turkey has been relegated to Category B
“When the countries in Group B arrive in the country that will have a PCR Test 72 hours before, PCR samples will be taken and they will sign a form agreeing to isolate themselves at their accommodation or place of residence until the test results are available. PCR tests will be conducted at the airport, Girne Port and Metehan border crossing”.
Passengers from Group C will be quarantined in our country and will pay their quarantine fees themselves. Other countries outside the C group will also be quarantined and will pay their fees.”
Categories
GROUP A COUNTRIES
1. Austria
2. Germany
3. Bulgaria
4. Bosnia and Herzegovina
5. Czech Republic
6. Estonia
7. Finland
8. South Korea
9. Croatia
10. Switzerland
11. Iceland
12. Karabakh
13. Latvia
14. Liechtenstein
15. Lithuania
16. Luxembourg
17. Hungary
18. Malta
19. Norway
20. Slovakia
21. Slovenia
22. Greece
GROUP B COUNTRIES
1. Australia
2. Belgium
3. United Arab Emirates
4. Denmark
5. France
6. The Netherlands
7. Ireland
8. Israel
9. Spain
10. Japan
11. Canada
12. Lebanon
13. Maldives
14. Portugal
15. Poland
16. Romania
17. Singapore
18. Turkey
19. Jordan
GROUP C COUNTRIES
1. America
2. Brazil
3. India
4. UK
5. Italy
6. Sweden
7. Iran
8. Mexico
9. Pakistan
10. Russia
11. Other Countries
