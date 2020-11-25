South Cyprus has reported 252 new cases of Covid-19 following 10,959 tests in the last 24 hours; two people have died.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the south is 9,199 and there have been 57 deaths from the virus.

In North Cyprus, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that nine new cases of Covid-19 had been detected following 1,150 tests performed in the last 24 hours. Seven people have been discharged, he said.

Minister Pilli said that seven of the new cases were passengers who arrived in the country and two were local.

The total number of cases in North Cyprus is 1,062 and five people have died from the virus.

Yeniduzen