Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that 21 new cases of Covid-19 had been found in the last 24 hours and 12 people have been discharged.

Minister Pilli said that seven cases were people who arrived in North Cyprus, two cases were illegal migrants and four were contacts of previously detected cases. Eight of the cases were local, he said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 1,376.

Kibris Postasi reported that in the south of Cyprus, 410 cases of Covid-19 were discovered in the last 24 hours and two people have died from the coronavirus.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the south is 17,057 and the death toll from the virus is 87 [a lower total than previously reported by Yeniduzen].

