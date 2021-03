Thirty-three new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the last 24 hours, 21 of which were local, Yeniduzen reports.

The remaining 12 cases were either from abroad or contact infections of someone in quarantine.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen reports that in South Cyprus, numbers have risen again, 283 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours.

Yeniduzen