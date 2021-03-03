The increase in student arrivals from abroad has increased the numbers of Covid-19 infections, Yeniduzen reports.

In January, 43 out of 752 and in February, 69 out of 1,089 people infected with the coronavirus, came from abroad. Case numbers have been highest in Kyrenia.

It was also noted that test numbers for Covid-19 almost doubled in the last two months.

Covid-19 has decimated the tourism industry, world-wide and North Cyprus is keen to revive its lucrative education sector by permitting students to enter the country, on condition that they first remain in quarantine.

Yeniduzen, LCG News