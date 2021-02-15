Cases numbers of Covid-19 have begun to fall, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has said.

Daily cases which had reached more than 80, have decreased to 17, as of yesterday. He said, however, that there were 153 people in the new pandemic hospital, which meant it was filled to overcapacity. Additionally, two people had died at the weekend. “We hope that we will not have any more losses from now on“, said Pilli.

Referring to the importance of individual measures, Pilli said, “Once again, everybody should do their part while heading towards reopening, in order not to reverse gains. Let’s follow the hygiene rules, wear masks and continue to maintain social distancing”.

Explaining that this week is pivotal, Pilli continued: “It is not possible for us to put a policeman at everyone’s head. A working person should keep his social distance while going to his family elders and wear his mask. He should stop drinking coffee in the neighbourhood until April. This week is very important. Please let everyone do their part this week and let’s go to the opening next week, provided that there is no reversal.

“Experts say that this virus will peak in March, if we take measures, we will not have experienced this predicted peak. For this, we must do our part. This week is a test for all of us. If we follow the rules, we will not experience a new increase. The opening of businesses will be evaluated according to the situation of the cases in the coming days.

Health is at the forefront, but the economy is also very important to us”, the health minister noted.

Yeniduzen