A driver who was arrested and charged with causing the deaths of two others has been sentenced to five years imprisonment.

The trial of Harun Reşit Çetin, who was detained for causing a traffic accident in which two people were killed and two others were injured on the Tatlısu-Girne main road on 15 June this year, has been concluded.

Tried in Famagusta High Criminal Court, Çetin was convicted of ‘negligence and careless driving’ and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Çetin, who lost control of his vehicle while heading towards Geçitkale, caused a head-on collision with another vehicle, injuring the driver and killing Kemal Aydin who was seated in the front. Fellow passenger Ayla Yıldız died in the intensive care unit of the Near East University Hospital three days later.

