The Forestry Department has warned of the danger of forest fires, in view of the high temperatures and winds.

It issued a reminder that it is illegal to have a bonfire for any reason between 1 May and 31 October. Anyone found in breach of the law will be fined up to two times the monthly minimum salary or up to one year’s imprisonment or both.

The department pointed out that over 99 percent of fires were caused by people. Citizens have been asked to be especially careful to avoid throwing lighted cigarette ends away, especially when driving. This creates the risk of forest fires which endanger the country’s natural heritage and the people who are dedicated to fighting those fires.

Yeniduzen