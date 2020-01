The G├╝zelyurt District Governor’s Office has warned that there will be cannon fire heard during target practice at the Camurova firing range between 20-23 January.

Exercises began today at 07.00 and will continue until 17.00. Tuesday 07.00-21.00, Wednesday 07.00-17.00. and Thursday 07.00 -21.00.

People in the area have been warned to keep well away from the firing range.

Kibris Postasi