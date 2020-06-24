A campaign has been launched on Change.org demanding the date of July 1 for when visitors from category A countries may enter North Cyprus without any quarantine requirements, be revised,

Category A Includes Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Germany, Austria, Finland, Hungary, Slovenia, Israel, Greece, Turkey, Lithuania and Denmark.

All individuals arriving from these countries will have to present negative PCR tests carried out 72 hours before arrival.

However, around 600 people have signed the petition “Güvenli Ada olmuşken Kaos Ada olmayalım”

The text of the campaign reads that “If entry [into North Cyprus] starts without quarantine, we would risk the lives of our loved ones”.

“We want no one to get hurt on our island. Time is not a holiday time, so our doors should be opened with the condition of 14 days quarantine.

“This country cannot afford a second closure economically.

“If we open without quarantine, we will be a country that is both healthwise and economically reset”.

“On July 1, our doors should be opened with quarantine conditions. ”

Speaking about the date July 1 on the television last night, Minister of Public Works and Transport Tolga Atakan said , “There is no decision that the date of July 1 will change. If there is a need for a change in this direction, we will not remain silent as a government. ”

Noting that extra measures could also be included, Atakan said there could be a change.

Underlining that a stricter procedure can also be followed, Atakan noted that these issues will become clear at the meeting today.

Kibris Postasi